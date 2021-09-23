Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.