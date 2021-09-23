Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after purchasing an additional 299,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,368,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 116,870 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

