Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

