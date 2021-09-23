Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.