Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,437 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

DOYU stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.