suterusu (SUTER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174,748.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $174,748.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00126909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044195 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars.

