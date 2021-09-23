Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045170 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,498,401 coins and its circulating supply is 15,286,013 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

