Swiss National Bank Acquires 24,300 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Yext worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Yext by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.