Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Primoris Services worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

