Swiss National Bank Has $2.98 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 198,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.