Swiss National Bank Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

