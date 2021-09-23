Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,366,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 365,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 361,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

