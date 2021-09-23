T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $160.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $160.00 price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

TMUS stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

