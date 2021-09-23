TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAAT Global Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

TAAT Global Alternatives stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

