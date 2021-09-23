Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $147.12

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $147.12 and last traded at $148.84, with a volume of 1030413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

