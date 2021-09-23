Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

TMHC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

