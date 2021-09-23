TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.80. The company has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

