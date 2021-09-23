TD Securities Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAPIF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

