TD Securities Upgrades Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

CNR stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after buying an additional 856,964 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 128,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

