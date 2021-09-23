Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $68,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.56. 48,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.84 and its 200 day moving average is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.