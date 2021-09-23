Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,844. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

