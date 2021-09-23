Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.67. 30,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

