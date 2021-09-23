Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.26. 652,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,463,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.87 and a 200 day moving average of $332.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $931,841,875. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

