Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

