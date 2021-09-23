Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,101. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

