Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 18,895 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.92. 16,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,995. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

