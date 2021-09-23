Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 202,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,798. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.