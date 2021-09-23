TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.27% of TE Connectivity worth $120,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TEL stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,881. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.