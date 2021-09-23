Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 103.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.