Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.35.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.81 and a 1 year high of C$34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 103.65.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

