TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

