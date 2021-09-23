Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.58

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 13362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $425,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

