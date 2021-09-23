Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,776. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.35 and a one year high of $251.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

