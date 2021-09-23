Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 121,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.62. 21,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,345. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

