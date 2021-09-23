Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.22. 604,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,406,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

