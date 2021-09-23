Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

