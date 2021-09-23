Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,805 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

BLV stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. 3,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,957. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

