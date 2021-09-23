Tendies 1-Day Volume Tops $656.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market capitalization of $369,253.66 and approximately $656.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,707 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

