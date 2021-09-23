Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.