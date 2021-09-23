Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.
In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TER stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $147.90.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.