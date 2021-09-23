Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.30. 5,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

