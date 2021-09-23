Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTRK opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

