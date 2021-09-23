TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,190,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 376.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

