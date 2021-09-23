The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

