The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $53.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of BK stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.
The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.
In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
