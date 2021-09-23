The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,422,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.16.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

