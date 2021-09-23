The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.46. 265,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159,139. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.16. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

