The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 13,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,035,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

