The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,702,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

