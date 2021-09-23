The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.13. The stock had a trading volume of 181,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,993. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

