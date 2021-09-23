The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.54.

MCFE opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.56.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

