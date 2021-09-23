The Graph Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $120.19 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00127497 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045454 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

