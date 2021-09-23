The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $3.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. The Home Depot posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $354.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

